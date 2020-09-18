First Virginia teen dies after contracting coronavirus

Virginia has now had a teenager die after contracting the coronavirus.

The person lived in the Southside Health District, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Brunswick, Halifax and Mecklenburg counties comprise the health district.

This marks the first death of anyone between the ages of 10 and 19 in the commonwealth who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Since March, Virginia has reported 2,949 deaths across the state.

“We were extremely saddened to learn of the loss of the state’s first adolescent with COVID-19. On behalf of all of us at VDH, I extend sincere condolences to the teenager’s family and loved ones,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver. “No age group is immune from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this unfortunate event, along with the increasing numbers of coronavirus cases we are seeing in some areas of the Commonwealth, is a reminder that we all need to do our part to help slow the spread of virus in the community.”

This death will be counted in the state’s data dashboard on Saturday.