Virginia sees 3,792 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 472,447 statewide

As of January 24, Virginia is reporting 472,447 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

As of Sunday, a total of 416,200 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 58,779 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

Sunday’s total of 472,447 cases marks an increase from Saturday’s total of 468,655 cases.

Here’s a breakdown of the 3,792 new coronavirus cases in Virginia:

336 new cases in Fairfax County

251 new cases in Virginia Beach

230 new cases in Loudoun County

212 new cases in Prince William County

180 new cases in Henrico County

164 new cases in Chesterfield County

138 new cases in Chesapeake

122 new cases in Newport News

104 new cases in Lynchburg

94 new cases in Richmond

88 new cases in Hampton

85 new cases in Norfolk

73 new cases in Danville

66 new cases in Hanover County

65 new cases in Pittsylvania County

63 new cases in Frederick County

58 new cases in Roanoke County

56 new cases in Arlington County

52 new cases in Shenandoah County

49 new cases in Spotsylvania County

43 new cases in Bedford County

41 new cases in Stafford County

40 new cases in Suffolk

39 new cases in Prince George County

37 new cases in Montgomery County

36 new cases in Petersburg

35 new cases in James City County

34 new cases in York County

30 new cases in Portsmouth

29 new cases in Alexandria and Rockingham County

26 new cases in Campbell County

25 new cases in Amherst County and Warren County

24 new cases in Henry County

23 new cases in Franklin County

22 new cases in Albemarle County

21 new cases in Accomack County

20 new cases in Louisa County

19 new cases in Isle of Wight County

18 new cases in Augusta County, Dinwiddie County and Culpeper County

16 new cases in Clarke County, Staunton, Gloucester County and Halifax County

15 new cases in Roanoke and Hopewell

14 new cases in Harrisonburg and Mecklenburg County

13 new cases in Washington County, Pulaski County, Fredericksburg, Prince Edward County, Poquoson, Manassas, Westmoreland County, Williamsburg, Greene County and Lancaster County

12 new cases in Page County, Rockbridge County, Nottoway County and Botetourt County

11 new cases in Orange County, Alleghany County and Franklin

10 new cases in Powhatan County, Buena Vista, Bristol, Patrick County, Northumberland County and Tazewell County

9 new cases in Amelia County, Fluvanna County, Colonial Heights and Northampton County

8 new cases in Appomattox County, Carroll County, Salem, Charlotte County, Greensville County, New Kent County and Covington

7 new cases in Smyth County, Southampton County, Wythe County and Middlesex County

6 new cases in Lee County, Goochland County, Russell County, Emporia, King William County, Brunswick County and Dickenson County

5 new cases in Buckingham County, Fauquier County, Buchanan County and Cumberland County

4 new cases in Waynesboro, Caroline County, Madison County, Lexington, Rappahannock County, Wise County, Nelson County, Surry County, Mathews County, Falls Church, Essex County and Galax

3 new cases in Scott County, Giles County, Floyd County, Richmond County, Radford, Bland County, Bath County and Craig County

2 new cases in King George County, Martinsville and Charles City County

1 new case in Sussex County, Charlottesville, Grayson County, Manassas Park, King and Queen County and Highland County

As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 6,174,371 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.