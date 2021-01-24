Virginia sees 3,792 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 472,447 statewide

As of January 24, Virginia is reporting 472,447 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.
As of Sunday, a total of 416,200 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 58,779 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.
Sunday’s total of 472,447 cases marks an increase from Saturday’s total of 468,655 cases.
Here’s a breakdown of the 3,792 new coronavirus cases in Virginia:
- 336 new cases in Fairfax County
- 251 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 230 new cases in Loudoun County
- 212 new cases in Prince William County
- 180 new cases in Henrico County
- 164 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 138 new cases in Chesapeake
- 122 new cases in Newport News
- 104 new cases in Lynchburg
- 94 new cases in Richmond
- 88 new cases in Hampton
- 85 new cases in Norfolk
- 73 new cases in Danville
- 66 new cases in Hanover County
- 65 new cases in Pittsylvania County
- 63 new cases in Frederick County
- 58 new cases in Roanoke County
- 56 new cases in Arlington County
- 52 new cases in Shenandoah County
- 49 new cases in Spotsylvania County
- 43 new cases in Bedford County
- 41 new cases in Stafford County
- 40 new cases in Suffolk
- 39 new cases in Prince George County
- 37 new cases in Montgomery County
- 36 new cases in Petersburg
- 35 new cases in James City County
- 34 new cases in York County
- 30 new cases in Portsmouth
- 29 new cases in Alexandria and Rockingham County
- 26 new cases in Campbell County
- 25 new cases in Amherst County and Warren County
- 24 new cases in Henry County
- 23 new cases in Franklin County
- 22 new cases in Albemarle County
- 21 new cases in Accomack County
- 20 new cases in Louisa County
- 19 new cases in Isle of Wight County
- 18 new cases in Augusta County, Dinwiddie County and Culpeper County
- 16 new cases in Clarke County, Staunton, Gloucester County and Halifax County
- 15 new cases in Roanoke and Hopewell
- 14 new cases in Harrisonburg and Mecklenburg County
- 13 new cases in Washington County, Pulaski County, Fredericksburg, Prince Edward County, Poquoson, Manassas, Westmoreland County, Williamsburg, Greene County and Lancaster County
- 12 new cases in Page County, Rockbridge County, Nottoway County and Botetourt County
- 11 new cases in Orange County, Alleghany County and Franklin
- 10 new cases in Powhatan County, Buena Vista, Bristol, Patrick County, Northumberland County and Tazewell County
- 9 new cases in Amelia County, Fluvanna County, Colonial Heights and Northampton County
- 8 new cases in Appomattox County, Carroll County, Salem, Charlotte County, Greensville County, New Kent County and Covington
- 7 new cases in Smyth County, Southampton County, Wythe County and Middlesex County
- 6 new cases in Lee County, Goochland County, Russell County, Emporia, King William County, Brunswick County and Dickenson County
- 5 new cases in Buckingham County, Fauquier County, Buchanan County and Cumberland County
- 4 new cases in Waynesboro, Caroline County, Madison County, Lexington, Rappahannock County, Wise County, Nelson County, Surry County, Mathews County, Falls Church, Essex County and Galax
- 3 new cases in Scott County, Giles County, Floyd County, Richmond County, Radford, Bland County, Bath County and Craig County
- 2 new cases in King George County, Martinsville and Charles City County
- 1 new case in Sussex County, Charlottesville, Grayson County, Manassas Park, King and Queen County and Highland County
As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 6,174,371 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.