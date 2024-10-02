Hidden Valley tops county rival Cave Spring in volleyball

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – On the high school volleyball court, the Hidden Valley Titans are still on a tear in the midst of an undefeated season.

They took their talents about 2 miles down the road to county rival Cave Spring for a River Ridge district match on Tuesday night. While the Knights showed fight, it proved to not be enough in a 3-0 Hidden Valley victory.

Prior to the start of the third set, Hidden Valley head coach took to the microphone to announce senior Caleigh Ponn had reached 2,000 career kills.

“It’s really exciting to hit a milestone in your senior year especially and one that so many few people have hit here in Roanoke,” Ponn said. “It just kind of makes me stand out which is very exciting and I think that like getting this with my team with seniors who I’ve been with since seventh grade is even more special. Everyone standing and clapping just like brought tears to my eyes.”

The color pink was on full display as both teams kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness month.