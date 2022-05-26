Husband of slain Uvalde elementary school teacher dies ‘of grief,’ family confirms

Irma Garcia was one of two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022.

UVALDE, Texas – The husband of one of the teachers who was shot and killed at Robb Elementary School while trying to protect her students has also died, according to family members.

Irma Garcia’s husband, Joe Garcia, “passed away due to grief,” a nephew posted on Twitter.

According to Irma’s teaching profile, the couple has been married for 24 years and had four children together.

“I have my eldest Cristian son completing Marine boot camp and another son Jose attending Texas State University,” Irma wrote on her teacher’s page. “My eldest daughter Lyliana will be a sophomore in high school and my youngest Alysandra will be a 7th grader this year.”

Irma’s son says a friend in law enforcement who was at the scene saw her shielding her students.

The couple’s nephew confirmed Joe’s death in a tweet, saying in part, “PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy.”

EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief, i truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy pic.twitter.com/GlUSOutRVV — john martinez ❤️‍🔥 (@fuhknjo) May 26, 2022

