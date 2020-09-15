WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gives Sept. 15 coronavirus update

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

His 2 p.m. news conference will be his fifth focused on the coronavirus since he ended his bi-weekly conferences back in June.

Prior to this, Northam’s last update was on Sept. 1.

As of Tuesday, there have been 135,514 coronavirus cases in Virginia since March, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 2,839 people have died.

Since July 1, Virginia has been in Phase Three of reopening.