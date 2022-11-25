‘Celebration of life’ for Lavel Davis Jr. to be held in South Carolina Nov. 29, Nov. 30

Lavel Davis was one of three UVA football players to be fatally shot Sunday night

MIAMI, Fl. – Family and friends of Lavel Davis Jr., a UVA student-athlete who lost his life in a tragedy on UVA grounds in mid-November, will gather to celebrate his life next week.

Davis was a wide receiver at the University of Virginia and had dreams of being drafted into the NFL, according to his obituary.

“Lavel was a Superstar on and off the football field,” his obituary read.

UVA coach Tony Elliott shared memories of the victims during a press conference just days after the shooting.

“The other thing that resonated is just how good of a teammate he [Davis] was and how much he loved his teammates and would do anything for his teammates,” coach Tony Elliott said in a news conference.

Public viewing is set to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Greater St. James AME Church in South Carolina.

Davis’ “celebration of life” will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. in the Ballrooms at the North Charleston Convention Center in South Carolina.

The Nov. 30 service will be live-streamed on the Divinity Mortuary, LLC Facebook page here.

To read Lavel Davis Jr.’s full obituary, send flowers to the family, or leave a message on the tribute wall, click here.

Two others, Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry, were also shot and killed in the incident, and Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan were injured.

It was a very emotional press conference where University of Virginia football coach Elliott spoke about how the players are coping with this tragedy.

