Boyfriend pleads guilty to murdering his girlfriend in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - A man accused of killing his girlfriend last year has now admitted he committed the crime.

Marquie Williams pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to the second-degree murder of Lisa Henderson.

Henderson was last seen in Appomattox County in April 2018. Her body was found five days later in a field in Campbell County.

She had been shot multiple times.

Prosecutors said Williams killed Henderson after he found out she intended to end their relationship.

Another man, Felix Jefferson, said he was with the couple when Williams killed her.

Jefferson has also been charged with murder in the case, but he has cooperated with police and led officers to Henderson's body.

Williams plea was not part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

In addition to second-degree murder, he pleaded guilty to using a firearm in the commission of a felony and grand larceny.

He was set to go on trial next month but decided to enter a guilty plea Wednesday.

He could face up to life in prison when he is formally sentenced.

He also faces three years for the weapons charge and 20 years for the larceny.

Felix Jefferson faces trial at a later date.

