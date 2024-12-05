Hollins falls short to Lynchburg in women’s hoops

ROANOKE, Va. – It proved to be a fierce start Wednesday night on the ODAC Women’s hardwoods between Lynchburg and Hollins. Both teams went back-and-forth early with the Green and Gold turning defense into offense. Hollins eventually gained control of things thanks in large part to great spacing, passing and shooting from Sarah Morales. She would pace the team throughout the night with a game-high 21 points. That also matched her career high. Hollins also had contributions from William Byrd graduate Cabria Mutz who finished with a double-double: 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Trailing by as many as 10 in the second quarter, the Hornets began to sting back with a big 14-2 run before halftime. It was highlighted by a dagger three pointer from Glenvar graduate Olivia Harris. That gave Lynchburg a 29-27 halftime lead.

In the second half, Hollins battled back to hold a slim 6 point advantage but Lynchburg put together an 11-2 run on its way to a 61-54 victory.

Hollins, who entered the game with a 5-0 record, suffered its first loss of the season. Lynchburg moves to 3-4 overall, 1-1 in conference play.