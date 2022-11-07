Virginia general election results for Bath County on Nov. 8, 2022

The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Bath County here.
Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the House of Representatives District 6 race.
Bath County
US House District 6 - Bath County
In 2020, Ben Cline received 1,886 votes in Bath County while Nicholas Betts received 530 votes. This equates to 78.0% of the vote for Cline and 21.9% for Betts.
Candidate
Votes
%
Ben Cline*(R)
00%
Jennifer Lewis(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 10)
