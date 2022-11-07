80º

Decision 2022

Virginia general election results for Bath County on Nov. 8, 2022

The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Bath County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the House of Representatives District 6 race.

Bath County

US House District 6 - Bath County

In 2020, Ben Cline received 1,886 votes in Bath County while Nicholas Betts received 530 votes. This equates to 78.0% of the vote for Cline and 21.9% for Betts.

Candidate

Votes

%

Ben Cline*(R)
00%
Jennifer Lewis(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 10)

