Virginia general election results for Bath County on Nov. 8, 2022

The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Bath County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the House of Representatives District 6 race.

Bath County US House District 6 - Bath County In 2020, Ben Cline received 1,886 votes in Bath County while Nicholas Betts received 530 votes. This equates to 78.0% of the vote for Cline and 21.9% for Betts.

