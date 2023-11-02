49º
Decision 2022

Virginia House of Delegates 2023 election results for Southwest, Central Virginia

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Decision 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – Across Southwest and Central Virginia, people are voting to determine who will take seats in the House of Delegates.

Here’s a look at those races:

House of Delegates

House of Delegates - 36th District

House of Delegates - District 36

Candidate

Votes

%

Randall K Wolf (D)
00%
Ellen H Campbell (R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 31)

House of Del. District 36 - Rockbridge Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Ellen H Campbell (R)
00%
Randall K Wolf (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 8)

House of Delegates - 37th District

House of Delegates - District 37

Candidate

Votes

%

Stephanie R Clark (D)
00%
Terry L Austin (R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 55)

House of Delegates District 37 - Alleghany Co

Candidate

Votes

%

Terry L Austin (R)
00%
Stephanie R Clark (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 13)

House of Del. District 37 - Botetourt Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Terry L Austin (R)
00%
Stephanie R Clark (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 11)

House of Del. District 37 - Buena Vista

Candidate

Votes

%

Terry L Austin (R)
00%
Stephanie R Clark (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 3)

House of Del. District 37 - Covington

Candidate

Votes

%

Terry L Austin (R)
00%
Stephanie R Clark (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 6)

House of Del. District 37 - Craig County

Candidate

Votes

%

Terry L Austin (R)
00%
Stephanie R Clark (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 9)

House of Del. District 37 - Lexington

Candidate

Votes

%

Terry L Austin (R)
00%
Stephanie R Clark (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

House of Del. District 37 - Rockbridge Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Terry L Austin (R)
00%
Stephanie R Clark (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 11)

House of Delegates - 40th District

House of Delegates - District 40

Candidate

Votes

%

Joseph P McNamara*(R)
00%
Misty Dawn Vickers(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 32)

House of Delegates District 40 - Salem

Candidate

Votes

%

Joseph P Joe McNamara (R)
00%
Misty Dawn Vickers (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 11)

House of Delegates - 41st District

House of Delegates - District 41

Candidate

Votes

%

Lillian V. Franklin(D)
00%
J. Christian Obenshain(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 29)

House of Del. District 41 - Montgomery Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

J Christian Chris Obenshain (R)
00%
Lily V Franklin (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 21)

House of Delegates District 41 - Roanoke Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

J Christian Chris Obenshain (R)
00%
Lily V Franklin (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 8)

House of Delegates - 43rd District

House of Delegates - District 43

Candidate

Votes

%

James W. Morefield *(R)
00%
David M. Ratliff (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 63)

House of Del. District 43 - Bland Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

James W Will Morefield (R)
00%
David M Tiger Dave Ratliff (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 8)

House of Delegates - 47th District

House of Delegates - District 47

Candidate

Votes

%

Wren M. Williams*(R)
00%
Patricia Lynn Quesenberry(D)
00%
Jacob C. Frogel(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 48)

House of Del. District 47 - Carroll County

Candidate

Votes

%

Wren M Williams (R)
00%
Patricia Lynn Quesenberry (D)
00%
Jacob C Frogel (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 17)

House of Delegates District 47 - Floyd Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Wren M Williams (R)
00%
Patricia Lynn Quesenberry (D)
00%
Jacob C Frogel (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 6)

House of Delegates District 47 - Galax

Candidate

Votes

%

Wren M Williams (R)
00%
Patricia Lynn Quesenberry (D)
00%
Jacob C Frogel (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 3)

House of Del. District 47 - Henry Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Wren M Williams(R)
00%
Patricia Lynn Quesenberry(D)
00%
Jacob C Frogel(I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 8)

House of Delegates District 47 - Patrick Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Wren M Williams (R)
00%
Patricia Lynn Quesenberry (D)
00%
Jacob C Frogel (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 14)

House of Delegates - 50th District

House of Delegates - District 50

Candidate

Votes

%

Thomas C. Wright Jr. *(R)
00%
Joshua K. Blakely (D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 64)

House of Del. District 50 - Charlotte Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Thomas C Wright Jr (R)
00%
Joshua K Blakely (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 8)

House of Del. District 50 - Halifax Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Thomas C Wright Jr (R)
00%
Joshua K Blakely (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 11)

House of Delegates - 51st District

House of Delegates - District 51

Candidate

Votes

%

C. Matt Fariss*(I)
00%
Eric R. Zehr(R)
00%
Kimberly A. Moran(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 33)

House of Del. District 51 - Bedford Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Eric R Zehr (R)
00%
Kimberly A Moran (D)
00%
C Matt Fariss (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 16)

House of Del. District 51 - Campbell Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Eric R Zehr (R)
00%
Kimberly A Moran (D)
00%
C Matt Fariss (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 15)

House of Del. District 51 - Pittsylvania Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Eric R Zehr(R)
00%
Kimberly A Moran(D)
00%
C Matt Fariss(I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

House of Delegates - 52nd District

House of Delegates - District 52

Candidate

Votes

%

Wendell S. Walker*(R)
00%
Jennifer K. Woofter(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 22)

House of Del. District 52 - Campbell Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Wendell S Walker (R)
00%
Jennifer K Woofter (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 3)

House of Delegates District 52 - Lynchburg

Candidate

Votes

%

Wendell S Walker (R)
00%
Jennifer K Woofter (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 19)

House of Delegates - 53rd District

House of Delegates - District 53

Candidate

Votes

%

Samuel R. Soghor(D)
00%
Timothy P. Griffin(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 38)

House of Del. District 53 - Amherst Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Timothy P Griffin (R)
00%
Samuel R Soghor (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 12)

House of Del. District 53 - Bedford Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Timothy P Griffin (R)
00%
Samuel R Soghor (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 19)

House of Delegates District 53 - Nelson Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Timothy P Griffin (R)
00%
Samuel R Soghor (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 7)

House of Delegates - 55th District

House of Delegates - District 55

Candidate

Votes

%

Amy J. Laufer (D)
00%
Steve D. Harvey (R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 33)

House of Delegates District 55 - Nelson Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Steve D Harvey (R)
00%
Amy J Laufer (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

