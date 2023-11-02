Virginia House of Delegates 2023 election results for Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Across Southwest and Central Virginia, people are voting to determine who will take seats in the House of Delegates.
Here’s a look at those races:
House of Delegates
House of Delegates - 36th District
Votes
%
Randall K Wolf (D)
Ellen H Campbell (R)
(0 / 31)
Votes
%
Ellen H Campbell (R)
Randall K Wolf (D)
(0 / 8)
House of Delegates - 37th District
Votes
%
Stephanie R Clark (D)
Terry L Austin (R)
(0 / 55)
Votes
%
Terry L Austin (R)
Stephanie R Clark (D)
(0 / 13)
Votes
%
Terry L Austin (R)
Stephanie R Clark (D)
(0 / 11)
Votes
%
Terry L Austin (R)
Stephanie R Clark (D)
(0 / 3)
Votes
%
Terry L Austin (R)
Stephanie R Clark (D)
(0 / 6)
Votes
%
Terry L Austin (R)
Stephanie R Clark (D)
(0 / 9)
Votes
%
Terry L Austin(R)
Stephanie R Clark(D)
(0 / 2)
Votes
%
Terry L Austin (R)
Stephanie R Clark (D)
(0 / 11)
House of Delegates - 40th District
Votes
%
Joseph P McNamara*(R)
Misty Dawn Vickers(D)
(0 / 32)
Votes
%
Joseph P Joe McNamara(R)
Misty Dawn Vickers(D)
(0 / 11)
House of Delegates - 41st District
Votes
%
Lillian V. Franklin(D)
J. Christian Obenshain(R)
(0 / 29)
Votes
%
J Christian Chris Obenshain(R)
Lily V Franklin(D)
(0 / 21)
Votes
%
J Christian Chris Obenshain(R)
Lily V Franklin(D)
(0 / 8)
House of Delegates - 43rd District
Votes
%
James W. Morefield *(R)
David M. Ratliff (I)
(0 / 63)
Votes
%
James W Will Morefield (R)
David M Tiger Dave Ratliff (I)
(0 / 8)
House of Delegates - 47th District
Votes
%
Wren M. Williams*(R)
Patricia Lynn Quesenberry(D)
Jacob C. Frogel(I)
(0 / 48)
Votes
%
Wren M Williams(R)
Patricia Lynn Quesenberry(D)
Jacob C Frogel(I)
(0 / 17)
Votes
%
Wren M Williams(R)
Patricia Lynn Quesenberry(D)
Jacob C Frogel(I)
(0 / 6)
Votes
%
Wren M Williams(R)
Patricia Lynn Quesenberry(D)
Jacob C Frogel(I)
(0 / 3)
Votes
%
Wren M Williams(R)
Patricia Lynn Quesenberry(D)
Jacob C Frogel(I)
(0 / 8)
Votes
%
Wren M Williams(R)
Patricia Lynn Quesenberry(D)
Jacob C Frogel(I)
(0 / 14)
House of Delegates - 50th District
Votes
%
Thomas C. Wright Jr. *(R)
Joshua K. Blakely (D)
(0 / 64)
Votes
%
Thomas C Wright Jr (R)
Joshua K Blakely (D)
(0 / 8)
Votes
%
Thomas C Wright Jr (R)
Joshua K Blakely (D)
(0 / 11)
House of Delegates - 51st District
Votes
%
C. Matt Fariss*(I)
Eric R. Zehr(R)
Kimberly A. Moran(D)
(0 / 33)
Votes
%
Eric R Zehr(R)
Kimberly A Moran(D)
C Matt Fariss(I)
(0 / 16)
Votes
%
Eric R Zehr(R)
Kimberly A Moran(D)
C Matt Fariss(I)
(0 / 15)
Votes
%
Eric R Zehr(R)
Kimberly A Moran(D)
C Matt Fariss(I)
(0 / 2)
House of Delegates - 52nd District
Votes
%
Wendell S. Walker*(R)
Jennifer K. Woofter(D)
(0 / 22)
Votes
%
Wendell S Walker(R)
Jennifer K Woofter(D)
(0 / 3)
Votes
%
Wendell S Walker(R)
Jennifer K Woofter(D)
(0 / 19)
House of Delegates - 53rd District
Votes
%
Samuel R. Soghor(D)
Timothy P. Griffin(R)
(0 / 38)
Votes
%
Timothy P Griffin(R)
Samuel R Soghor(D)
(0 / 12)
Votes
%
Timothy P Griffin(R)
Samuel R Soghor(D)
(0 / 19)
Votes
%
Timothy P Griffin(R)
Samuel R Soghor(D)
(0 / 7)
House of Delegates - 55th District
Votes
%
Amy J. Laufer (D)
Steve D. Harvey (R)
(0 / 33)
Votes
%
Steve D Harvey (R)
Amy J Laufer (D)
(0 / 4)
Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them: