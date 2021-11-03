Danville voters approve school bonds, 1% hike in sales tax

Danville leaders are considering a one-cent sales tax increase to fund school renovations and construction.

DANVILLE, Va. – Voters in Danville have approved school bonds and a 1% hike in sales tax that will benefit capital improvements for city schools.

About 60% of voters backed the sales tax increase, according to Danville Public Schools. School officials said that a majority of schools in the city were built before 1955.

The sales tax increase is expected to yield $141 million in revenue over the next 20 years. The money is set to go to upgrades including increased technology access, eliminating the need for trailer classrooms at the elementary levels and more.

“Danville Public Schools is so grateful to our community for supporting us and our students,” Superintendent Dr. Angela Hairston said. “We know that these needed renovations will positively affect morale, student achievement, instruction, safety, and more.”

To see the current renderings and priority projects, click here.

