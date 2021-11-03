45º
Danville voters approve school bonds, 1% hike in sales tax

Sales tax increase expected to yield $141 million in revenue over 20-year span

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

Tags: Danville, Southside, Education, Election 2021
Danville leaders are considering a one-cent sales tax increase to fund school renovations and construction. (WSLS)

DANVILLE, Va. – Voters in Danville have approved school bonds and a 1% hike in sales tax that will benefit capital improvements for city schools.

About 60% of voters backed the sales tax increase, according to Danville Public Schools. School officials said that a majority of schools in the city were built before 1955.

The sales tax increase is expected to yield $141 million in revenue over the next 20 years. The money is set to go to upgrades including increased technology access, eliminating the need for trailer classrooms at the elementary levels and more.

[Virginia general election results for Danville on Nov. 2, 2021]

“Danville Public Schools is so grateful to our community for supporting us and our students,” Superintendent Dr. Angela Hairston said. “We know that these needed renovations will positively affect morale, student achievement, instruction, safety, and more.”

To see the current renderings and priority projects, click here.

