Caesars Virginia in Danville looks to fill 400 open positions

DANVILLE, Va. – In order to get their temporary casino up and running, Caesars Virginia needs employees.

The group hosted a job fair down in Danville on Thursday and Friday to give people in the area the opportunity to interview to become a part of the team.

Chris Albrecht, General Manager of Caesars Virginia, said they are hiring for all sorts of positions.

“We’re basically hiring for every position we’ll need for the temporary. We’re looking to get about 400 to 450 team members for that and today is those gaming positions so mostly slots, security, surveillance, IT, finance, and marketing but we also have our hospitality leader here looking for food and beverage positions as well,” Albrecht said.

The temporary casino is planned to have 700 slot machines and 25 table games.

As far as who they’re looking to hire, it doesn’t matter what’s on their resume.

“We’re looking for people who have an upbeat and positive attitude, a great personality, they want to work in the entertainment business, they want to work around people … and we’re going to teach them those skills they need to have for the jobs they’re looking for today,” Albrecht said.

There is no timetable for when the temporary casino is going to open as of now. Caesars Virginia is mostly focusing on hiring as of now.

Some of the candidates at the job fair were hired on the spot. Others may have to come back for a second round of interviews.

Even if you didn’t have the chance to make it to the job fair this time, there are still plans for future fairs as well.

“We’re going to have a couple more similar to this before we open but honestly we’re recruiting on a daily basis now in a variety of ways. We’re getting out to not just Danville but the surrounding communities both on the Virginia and North Carolina side,” Albrecht said.

