Federal lawsuit alleges Animal Law Unit abuse of power

VIRGINIA – A decision on whether the seizure of animals at Natural Bridge Zoo was justified could be made by a judge next week, meanwhile, the lead attorney on the case is questioning the credibility of the state’s Animal Law Unit.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

The zoo’s attorney Mario Williams filed a lawsuit in federal court last year on behalf of the Virginia Animal Owners Alliance and several individual animal owners.

It’s filed against the Attorney General’s Animal Law Unit Director Michelle Welch and her colleagues.

The lawsuit alleges Welch is an “overzealous” prosecutor abusing a “vague” animal welfare statute.

We’re told the case was dismissed but is currently on appeal.

“I brought it to challenge some of the stuff that you see in this current case,” attorney Mario Williams said. “This is simply unconstitutional.”

The attorney general’s office declined to comment on pending litigation but said Williams group has sued Welch before.

They said it’s the third federal case but the fifth complaint.

See more coverage below: