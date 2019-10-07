Radford student accused of stabbing roommate returns to court

RADFORD, Va. - The case of a former Radford University student, accused of brutally stabbing her roommate to death, returns to court today.

Louisa Cutting's plea is expected this afternoon at 1 p.m. in Radford Circuit Court.

Alexa Cannon

21-year-old Cutting is charged with fatally stabbing Alexa Cannon in January.

Cannon, who was from Roanoke, also attended Radford University and was planning to graduate next year. She graduated from Patrick Henry High School in 2016.

On January 24, authorities responded to the 1200 block of Clement Street at 7:45 a.m. in reference to a 911 call.

When they arrived, Cutting opened the door. She was covered in blood, turned around, put her hands behind her head and said to officers, "Arrest me," according to a search warrant.

When an officer asked what was going on, she said, "I killed her," according to the warrant.

Inside the apartment, officers found Cannon's body. Search warrants indicate she had been stabbed multiple times.

Cutting's attorney says mental issues are a factor.

