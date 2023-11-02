49º
Virginia Senate 2023 general election results for Southwest, Central Virginia

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Election Results, Decision 2023, Virginia, Virginia Senate, Jade Harris, Chris Head, Mark Obenshain, Trish White-Boyd, Creigh Deeds

Across Southwest and Central Virginia, people are voting to select new senators for the Virginia State Senate this upcoming November.

Here’s a look at the results in those races:

Virginia State Senate

Senate - 2nd District

Senate - District 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Mark D. Obenshain*(R)
00%
Kathy A. Beery(D)
00%
Joshua J. Huffman(L)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 77)

Senate of Virginia District 2 - Bath County

Candidate

Votes

%

Mark D Obenshain (R)
00%
Kathy A Beery (D)
00%
Joshua J Huffman (L)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 8)

Senate of Virginia District 2 - Highland Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Mark D Obenshain (R)
00%
Kathy A Beery (D)
00%
Joshua J Huffman (L)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 6)

Senate - 3rd District

Senate - District 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Jade D. Harris(D)
00%
Christopher T. Head(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 102)

Senate of Virginia District 3 - Alleghany Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Christopher T Head (R)
00%
Jade D Harris (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 13)

Senate of Virginia District 3 - Bedford Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Christopher T Head (R)
00%
Jade D Harris (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

Senate of Virginia District 3 - Botetourt Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Christopher T Head (R)
00%
Jade D Harris (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 11)

Senate of Virginia District 3 - Buena Vista

Candidate

Votes

%

Christopher T Head (R)
00%
Jade D Harris (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 3)

Senate of Virginia District 3 - Covington

Candidate

Votes

%

Jade D. Harris (D)
00%
Christopher T. Head (R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 6)

Senate of Virginia District 3 - Craig County

Candidate

Votes

%

Christopher T Head (R)
00%
Jade D Harris (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 9)

Senate of Virginia District 3 - Lexington

Candidate

Votes

%

Christopher T Head (R)
00%
Jade D Harris (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

Senate of Virginia District 3 - Roanoke Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Christopher T Head (R)
00%
Jade D Harris (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 15)

Senate of Virginia District 3 - Rockbridge Co

Candidate

Votes

%

Christopher T Head (R)
00%
Jade D Harris (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 18)

Senate - 4th District

Senate - District 4

Candidate

Votes

%

David Robert Suetterlein*(R)
00%
P. A. "Trish" White-Boyd(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 68)

Senate of Virginia District 4 - Montgomery Co

Candidate

Votes

%

David Robert Suetterlein(R)
00%
P A Trish WhiteBoyd(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 14)

Senate of Virginia District 4 - Roanoke Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

David Robert Suetterlein(R)
00%
P A Trish WhiteBoyd(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 22)

Senate of Virginia District 4 - Roanoke

Candidate

Votes

%

David Robert Suetterlein(R)
00%
P A Trish WhiteBoyd(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 21)

Senate of Virginia District 4 - Salem

Candidate

Votes

%

David Robert Suetterlein (R)
00%
P A Trish WhiteBoyd (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 11)

Senate - 5th District

Senate - District 5

Candidate

Votes

%

T. Travis Hackworth*(R)
00%
Robert W. Beckman(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 93)

Senate of Virginia District 5 - Giles County

Candidate

Votes

%

T Travis Hackworth (R)
00%
Robert W Beckman (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 10)

Senate of Virginia District 5 - Montgomery Co

Candidate

Votes

%

T Travis Hackworth (R)
00%
Robert W Beckman (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 17)

Senate of Virginia District 5 - Pulaski Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

T Travis Hackworth (R)
00%
Robert W Beckman (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 14)

Senate of Virginia District 5 - Radford

Candidate

Votes

%

T Travis Hackworth (R)
00%
Robert W Beckman (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 5)

Senate of Virginia District 5 - Wythe County

Candidate

Votes

%

T Travis Hackworth (R)
00%
Robert W Beckman (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 5)

Senate - 7th District

Senate - District 7

Candidate

Votes

%

Deborah I. "Renie" Gates (D)
00%
William M. "Bill" Stanley, Jr. (R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 120)

Senate of Virginia District 7 - Carroll Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

William M Bill Stanley Jr (R)
00%
Deborah I Renie Gates (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 17)

Senate of Virginia District 7 - Floyd County

Candidate

Votes

%

William M Bill Stanley Jr (R)
00%
Deborah I Renie Gates (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 6)

Senate of Virginia District 7 - Franklin Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

William M Bill Stanley Jr (R)
00%
Deborah I Renie Gates (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 24)

Senate of Virginia District 7 - Galax

Candidate

Votes

%

William M Bill Stanley Jr (R)
00%
Deborah I Renie Gates (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 3)

Senate of Virginia District 7 - Grayson Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

William M Bill Stanley Jr (R)
00%
Deborah I Renie Gates (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 16)

Senate of Virginia District 7 - Henry Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

William M Bill Stanley Jr (R)
00%
Deborah I Renie Gates (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 25)

Senate of Virginia District 7 - Martinsville

Candidate

Votes

%

William M Bill Stanley Jr (R)
00%
Deborah I Renie Gates (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 7)

Senate of Virginia District 7 - Patrick Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

William M Bill Stanley Jr (R)
00%
Deborah I Renie Gates (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 14)

Senate of Virginia District 7 - Wythe County

Candidate

Votes

%

William M Bill Stanley Jr (R)
00%
Deborah I Renie Gates (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 8)

Senate - 8th District

Senate - District 8

Candidate

Votes

%

Donna M. St. Clair(D)
00%
Mark J. Peake(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 69)

Senate of Virginia District 8 - Bedford Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Mark J Peake (R)
00%
Donna M St Clair (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 33)

Senate of Virginia District 8 - Campbell Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Mark J Peake (R)
00%
Donna M St Clair (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 17)

Senate of Virginia District 8 - Lynchburg

Candidate

Votes

%

Mark J Peake (R)
00%
Donna M St Clair (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 19)

Senate - 11th District

Senate - District 11

Candidate

Votes

%

R. Creigh Deeds*(D)
00%
Philip A. Hamilton(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 68)

Senate of Virginia District 11 - Amherst Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Philip A Hamilton(R)
00%
R Creigh Deeds(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 12)

Senate of Virginia District 11 - Nelson Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Philip A Hamilton(R)
00%
R Creigh Deeds(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 10)

Local Races that Matter

Get the latest Virginia election news here.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

