Virginia Senate 2023 general election results for Southwest, Central Virginia

Across Southwest and Central Virginia, people are voting to select new senators for the Virginia State Senate this upcoming November.
Here’s a look at the results in those races:
Virginia State Senate
Senate - 2nd District
Votes
%
Mark D. Obenshain*(R)
Kathy A. Beery(D)
Joshua J. Huffman(L)
Senate - 3rd District
Votes
%
Jade D. Harris(D)
Christopher T. Head(R)
Senate - 4th District
Votes
%
David Robert Suetterlein*(R)
P. A. "Trish" White-Boyd(D)
Senate - 5th District
Votes
%
T. Travis Hackworth*(R)
Robert W. Beckman(D)
Senate - 7th District
Votes
%
Deborah I. "Renie" Gates (D)
William M. "Bill" Stanley, Jr. (R)
Senate - 8th District
Votes
%
Donna M. St. Clair(D)
Mark J. Peake(R)
Senate - 11th District
Votes
%
R. Creigh Deeds*(D)
Philip A. Hamilton(R)
