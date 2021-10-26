Former Rocky Mount officer charged in January 6 riots seeks release from prison

Thomas Robertson and three images FBI agents took during their search of his property on June 29, 2021.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A former Rocky Mount police officer charged in connection with the Capitol riots is looking to be released from prison.

In a motion filed Monday, Thomas Robertson is asking to be released from prison, and instead, be restricted to home confinement.

Back in July, the judge revoked Robertson’s release because, “there is probable cause to believe that Robertson committed a felony—willfully shipping or transporting firearms and ammunition despite being under felony indictment—while on pretrial release,” according to Judge Christopher Cooper’s order.

The motion asking for Robertson’s release states that in his three months in prison, his mental and physical health have declined as he remains in his cell for 23 hours a day.

Furthermore, Robertson’s father died last week, according to the motion.

Due to being a former police officer, Robertson is segregated from the rest of the prison population.

The motion continues to explain that Robertson’s time in prison, “has taught him to compy with all court orders strictly.”

While the Court has found probable cause for a violation of release conditions by purchasing firearms while under indictment, the Court can rest assured that Mr. Robertson completely understands his obligation to the Court now after serving jail time. Essentially, the Court’s power to incarcerate the Defendant has taught him to strictly comply with all release conditions. This matter probably will not be set for trial before 2022. Mr. Robertson will not be working for the foreseeable future and is amenable to remaining on house arrest twenty-four hours a day via GPS electronic monitoring as a condition of the High-Intensity Supervision Program. If Mr. Robertson violates house arrest conditions, pretrial services will be immediately notified, and the Government can seek a warrant for his arrest. Defendant Robertson's Motion for Reconsideration to modify bond condition to home detention

