ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Roanoke County Police Department has closed its investigation into the death of 10-year-old Autumn Bushman, who died in March.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was suicide, according to a statement from the police department.

The case was reviewed in consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, which decided not to file any charges.

Authorities say there is no additional information to provide.

