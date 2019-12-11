After 'hot mess’ of a trial, Andrew Terry to be retried in case of missing baby

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – More than two months after his case ended in a mistrial, the Blacksburg man charged with concealing the body of his 3-month-old daughter will be back in court.

During a hearing Wednesday, it was determined that Andrew Terry would be retried on April 1, 2020.

Last month, the Roanoke Police Department requested an additional search on his cellphone, using “updated cellular forensic technology.”

Terry previously admitted to burying his daughter, Arieanna Day, near Jennelle Road after he picked her up bruised and barely alive from her mother’s house in Roanoke, according to prosecutors.

At the time of the Sept. 26 mistrial, Mary Pettitt, Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney, issued this statement.

“It was important to pursue justice for Arieanna particularly when there was a confession to the crime. I know Roanoke City will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death. We will evaluate the case and determine if we will retry the defendant.” Mary Pettitt, Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney

At the time Day went missing, an Amber Alert was issued for her.

At one point during the trial, the judge called this case a “hot mess” and asked the commonwealth’s attorney how the state knows if Arieanna is even dead.

