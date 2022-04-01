TIMELINE: 10 News reports live from Washington on trial of Former Rocky Mount police officer charged in Jan. 6 riot

Officer Jacob Fracker (left) and Officer Thomas Robertson (right) were fired from the Town of Rocky Mount Police Department on Tuesday, January 26.

WASHINGTON – UPDATE - April 6

On day two of the trial against former Rocky Mount police officer Thomas Robertson, his former co-defendant testified against him in the final hours of proceedings Wednesday.

Jacob Fracker, who also is a former Rocky Mount police officer and entered a plea agreement earlier this year, took the stand to detail his perspective of their actions on January 6, 2021.

“I absolutely hate this. We’ve always been on the other side of things. The good side,” said Fracker on the stand Wednesday.

Fracker said having to testify against a man he called “Dad,” who referred to him as his “son” in return, was uncomfortable.

UPDATE - April 5

With the jury assembled, the federal trial against the former Rocky Mount police officer charged for taking part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots began.

It took the court a day and a half to seat 14 jurors: 11 women and three men.

Thomas Robertson was indicted on the following charges:

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Civil disorder and aiding and abetting

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

UPDATE - April 4, 1:45 p.m.

Jury selection is underway for the trial against Former Rocky Mount police officer Thomas Robertson.

There are 75 potential jurors. Federal prosecutors and Robertson’s defense team are going through the process of selecting the best jurors for trial.

This could last throughout the day and early tomorrow right before opening statements.

The jurors must answer 40 questions and then attorneys will meet with each juror individually and go over the answers one by one. Striking will happen next, and some of what they discuss with the jurors may be confidential.

ORIGINAL STORY

Former Rocky Mount police officer Thomas Robertson has been indicted on charges related to the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021 and will be in federal court on Monday.

At the end of March, 49-year-old Roberston was indicted on the following by a grand jury:

Robertson is one of two former Rocky Mount officers charged for participating in the riot.

Investigators say Robertson and 30-year-old Jacob Fracker, also a former officer with the Rocky Mount Police Department, posted a selfie on social media that showed that they were inside the U.S. Capitol during the time of the riots. The two officers reportedly took to social media to brag about their involvement in the riots on social media as well.

Fracker previously entered a not guilty plea during a February 2021 hearing. His sentencing is scheduled for April 28 at 11 a.m.

