Decision 2024

Virginia general election results November 5, 2024 -- view here

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

If you need to find results for a specific race in the Nov. 5, 2024 Virginia general election, you can do so here. (WSLS 10)

If you need to find results for a specific race in the Nov. 5, 2024 Virginia general election, you can do so here.

This article will include links to results for several races in our region so you can see how people voted in your area.

Now is a good time to bookmark this page so that you can get to it quickly come Nov. 5 and beyond.

You can scroll down this page, or use the picker below to find the race you’re interested in:

View All Races

Presidential race results

U.S. Senate race results

U.S. House of Representatives race results

Constitutional Amendment

Local race results by Virginia counties, cities

Get the latest Virginia election news here

