Virginia general election results for November 7, 2023 - view here

If you need to find results for a specific race in the Nov. 7, 2023, Virginia general election, you can do so here.
This article will include links to results for several races in our region so you can see how people voted in your area.
You can scroll down this page, or use the picker below to find the race you’re interested in:
Local races that matter
Here are the results pages:
Virginia House of Delegates race results
- District 36 (Randall W. Wolf, Ellen H. Campbell)
- District 37 (Stephanie R. Clark, Terry L. Austin)
- District 40 (Misty Dawn Vickers, Joseph P. “Joe” McNamara)
- District 41 (Lillian V. Franklin, J. Christian “Chris” Obenshain)
- District 43 (James W. Morefield, David M. Ratliff)
- District 47 (Patricia Lynn Quesenberry, Jacob C. Frogel, Wren M. Williams)
- District 50 (Joshua K. Blakely, Thomas C. Wright Jr.)
- District 51 (Kimberly A. Moran, C. Matt Farris, Eric R. Zehr)
- District 52 (Jennifer K. Wooftner, Wendell S. Walker)
- District 53 (Timothy P. Griffin, Samuel R. Soghor)
- District 55 (Amy J. Laufer, Steve D. Harvey)
Virginia Senate race results
- District 2 (Kathy A. Beery, Joshua J. Huffman, Mark D. Obenshain)
- District 3 (Jade D. Harris, Christopher T. Head)
- District 4 (P. A. “Trish” White-Boyd, David Robert Sutterlein)
- District 5 (Robert W. Beckman, T. Travis Hcakworth)
- District 7 (Deborah I. “Renie” Gates, William M. “Bill” Stanely, Jr.)
- District 8 (Donna M. St. Clair, Mark J. Peake)
- District 11 (R. Creigh Deeds, Philip A. Hamilton)
Referendums
Local race results by Virginia counties, cities
These county results pages offer specific results for the following Virginia counties and cities with locally contested races: